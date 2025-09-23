People’s Credit Union donates $3K to support essentials for future Summer Street Apartments residents

PROVIDENCE – People’s Credit Union teamed up with Crossroads Rhode Island on Sept. 12 to host a pop-up shop, providing household essentials to future residents of the new Summer Street Apartments.

People’s Credit Union donated $3,000 to provide residents with essential household items, including cookware, pillows and bathroom sets, as they prepare to move into their new apartments.

The Summer Street Apartments, which is being developed by Crossroads Rhode Island, will offer 176 fully furnished one-bedroom units to formerly homeless adults, each with a private bathroom, living area and kitchen.

The project, set to open Oct. 10, marks a significant step in expanding safe, stable housing amid Rhode Island’s ongoing housing crisis.

The apartments are located at 94 Summer St. in Providence. The site itself is adjacent to Crossroads’ Travelers Aid Housing at 160 Broad St., where many future Summer Street Apartments residents currently reside.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and a local church also helped sponsor the giveaway.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.