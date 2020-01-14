MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union employees recently replaced their usual office attire with casual clothes in order to raise money for Kiwanis Club of Aquidneck Island, according to a news release.

The Casual for a Cause dress down day raised $350 in donations. The event is part of an employee-driven initiative to choose and support 12 local nonprofits through donations.

The Kiwanis Club will use the donation to continue its mission of serving the local community, club President David Koohy said in a statement.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

