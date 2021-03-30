People’s Credit Union earns top rating from BauerFinancial Inc.

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently received a five-star rating from BauerFinancial Inc., according to a news release.
The top rating from the financial ratings agency is based upon an evaluation of the bank’s capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality, among other criteria.
This marks the 117th consecutive quarter the credit union has earned this recognition, as well as a Best of Bauer Credit Union designation – awarded to four of out of the state’s 18 credit unions, the release stated.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
