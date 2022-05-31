People’s Credit Union launches new high school student scholarship program

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently announced a new scholarship program for graduating high school students.

The Centennial Scholarship Program will give out $1,000 scholarships to six high school seniors who are credit union members. Applicants are required to submit an essay demonstrating how they reflect the credit union’s core values.

Applications are due June 10 and can be submitted online at peoplescu.com.

Winners will be announced June 27.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.