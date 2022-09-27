People’s Credit Union offers free trees to community

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation to offer free community trees, according to a news release.

Under the program, the Arbor Day Foundation will deliver free trees to residents’ homes through Nov. 27.

Community members can choose from one of three types of trees to order online at www.arborday.org/peoplescu.

There is also an online mapping tool that recommends where to plant the trees to maximize the environmental benefits such as reducing stormwater runoff, according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.