People’s Credit Union overhauling its Middletown headquarters branch

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union has started a major renovation of its main branch at 858 West Main Road in Middletown that will add self-service technology upgrades and improve in-person service, the credit union says.

The branch lobby, in a building that also serves as People’s headquarters, will be closed during the renovations, but the five-lane drive-up and the ATM drive-up will remain open.

Because of the closure of the Middletown lobby, branch hours have been extended at the credit union’s Newport and Portsmouth locations.

The work is expected to be completed in July.

PCU hired financial services design firm PW Campbell, based in Pittsburgh, to oversee the redesign, and the construction is being performed by local contractors and subcontractors, the credit union says.

“The latest proven technologies and industry best practices were incorporated into the branch redesign,” said Jane McDurman, People’s vice president of retail administration. “By having PW Campbell partner with knowledgeable and skilled area contractors, we are confident that the renovated branch will meet, and hopefully exceed, our members’ expectations.”

“As technology creates better ways for us to serve our members and for our members to serve themselves, People’s Credit Union is committed to making those investments,” said People’s CEO and President Sean Daly. “The new Middletown branch redesign will provide members these options, along with the exceptional personal attention that the credit union has always been known for.”

People’s Credit Union has six branches and had $620 million in assets at the end of fiscal 2021, according to an annual report that year.