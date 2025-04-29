People’s Credit Union partners with Bike Newport to support Community Bike Garage program

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently announced its sponsorship of Bike Newport’s Community Bike Garage as part of the bank’s commitment to sustainability, accessibility and community engagement.

The garage will provide bicycle repairs, hands-on bike training and guidance, and access to bikes for the community with the help of staff and volunteers.

The program is free of charge but does accept donations.

“Participants in the Community Bike Garage are really varied – from experienced riders to kids and adults getting their first bikes,” said Bike Garage Manager Mark Simms. “It’s a fun and welcoming learning space for everyone and is especially important to people who rely on bikes for transportation.”

Sean Daly, head of People’s Credit Union, said part of the idea behind the program is to refurbish bikes and get them to people who need them, all while keeping old bicycles out of landfills.

“The Bike Garage aligns perfectly with People’s Credit Union’s purpose and values,” Daly said. “We’re committed to environmental responsibility, equitable access and positive community impact – and the Bike Garage, along with all of Bike Newport’s programs, strengthens the Aquidneck Island community in meaningful ways.”

The garage will also have an Earn-a-Bike program, in which those who volunteer to refurbish bicycles can keep the bikes they work on.

“I love to see kids come in excited to learn how to repair their bikes,” said Clare Woodhead, Bike Newport’s director of education. “They leave with a fixed bike and with a sense of real pride and independence.”

Meanwhile, People’s Credit Union is working toward attaining a Bike Friendly Business certification to further its commitment to cycling, according to the financial institution.

Bike Newport founder and Executive Director Bari Freeman applauded the credit union for the partnership and said how meaningful such businesses are to the nonprofit’s success.

The Community Bike Garage, which used to be open three days a week, will now be open five days per week thanks to the support of People’s Credit Union, Freedman said.

“We’re so pleased to partner with People’s Credit Union,” Freeman said. “Their support of the Community Bike Garage ensures that biking can be a safe and dependable way to get around – for their members and for the entire community.”

The Community Bike Garage is located at the rear entrance of Bike Newport’s headquarters at 62 Broadway.

In 2024, the garage distributed 468 restored bikes, it said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.