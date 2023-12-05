People’s Credit Union partners with Salvation Army to collect, distribute gifts for children

PROVIDENCE – People’s Credit Union has partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to provide gifts for children in need this holiday season, the credit union recently announced.

Donations of unwrapped, new children’s gifts and clothing will be collected at People’s Credit Union branches during normal business hours through Monday, Dec. 11.

The donations will then be distributed by the Salvation Army to deserving families around the local community, according to a news release.

“The Holiday season should be a joyous time for everyone, especially children. As some families may need assistance in fulfilling their little ones’ dreams, we are more than happy to help whenever possible,” Jane McDurman, head of retail administration at People’s Credit Union, said in a statement. “By partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, everyone at People’s Credit Union, our members, and the community can be a part of making these dreams come true.”

