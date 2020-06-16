People’s Credit Union partners with Swipe for a Cause

MIDDLETOWN – Credit card transactions made at People’s Credit Union will now benefit local charities, thanks to the credit union’s new partnership with Swipe for a Cause.

People’s Credit Union recently announced in online publication What’s Up Newport its partnership with the credit card processing company for its merchant processing system.

Swipe for a Cause, which works with a range of retail, restaurant and business customers, donates a portion of all profits to select charities. Since 2010, the company has served more than 500 customers, donating more than $250,000 to various local charities.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

