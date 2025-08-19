People’s Credit Union promotes Anderson to head of Middletown branch

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union announced the appointment of Cassandra Anderson as head of its Middletown branch on Aug. 14.

Anderson will be responsible for the successful operation, leadership and daily oversight of the branch. She will report to Terri Raymond, head of retail, according to the credit union.

In her new role, Anderson will lead efforts to grow membership and enhance the member experience by guiding and mentoring the branch team.

“In her previous role as head of member operations, Cassandra proved her commitment to ensuring both member satisfaction and high employee morale by fostering a motivated, collaborative environment,” Raymond said. “I know she will bring that same dedication and strategic skill set to leading the Middletown branch to new levels of growth and success.”

For 18 years, Anderson has consistently held more senior roles in the financial services industry, beginning as a branch assistant at Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank.

She then moved to branch manager at Citizens Bank, sales and service manager at First Citizens Federal Credit Union, and loan officer at Santander Bank before most recently holding the position of head of member operations for the Middletown branch of People’s Credit Union.

A graduate of Bristol Community College with an associate degree in business management, Anderson is also a committee member for Lucy’s Hearth’s Fall for Lucy’s Hearth annual fundraiser, helping local families find stable housing and prevent homelessness.

People’s Credit Union has six locations throughout Rhode Island, with branches in Bristol, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Portsmouth and South Kingstown.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.