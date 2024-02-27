People’s Credit Union proposes new South Kingstown branch at site of former pub

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – People’s Credit Union, a six-branch institution based in Middletown, is looking to build a new branch location in the Wakefield section of South Kingstown.

The credit union has filed a pre-application with the town Planning Board to demolish the former site of Bobby G’s Pub at 703 Kingstown Road and build a 2,816-square-foot building that will serve as a credit union branch with three drive-thru ATM lanes. The entire property is 0.7 acres.

The current owner is listed in town records as 703 Kingstown Road LLC, and the property’s assessed value is $880,300.

The conceptual pre-application for the project will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Tuesday.

People’s Credit Union has another location a short distance away in the parking lot of the Wakefield Mall at 150 Old Tower Hill Road. The credit union did not specify in its pre-application what would happen to the existing Wakefield branch.

The credit union, which also has offices in Newport, Portsmouth, Bristol and North Kingstown, held assets totaling $717.6 million as of Dec 31.