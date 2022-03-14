Peter L. Karlson, J.D., LL.M. Vice President of ERISA Services

Peter Karlson has been promoted to Vice President of ERISA Services. He has been a member of The Angell Pension Group, Inc. since 1990. Peter has more than 30 years of ERISA plan consulting experience in the employee benefits field. Peter is responsible for assisting clients in managing their fiduciary risk associated with their retirement plans. Peter provides technical and strategic support to associates, colleagues and clients on all aspects of ERISA compliance. Peter is responsible for maintaining the qualification status of all plans as requested or required by legislative changes, and the submission of all plans to the Internal Revenue Service. Peter also oversees compliance related to mergers and acquisitions.