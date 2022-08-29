Pharmacy opens at Wood River Health Services

HOPKINTON – Patients at Wood River Health Services in the village of Hope Valley can now get prescriptions filled on-site at a new pharmacy opened earlier this month by Genoa Healthcare, a Washington-based health care company.

Wood River Health Services, designated a patient-centered medical home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, offers primary care, family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine services.

“By offering pharmaceutical services through Genoa Healthcare at our Hope Valley site, we have truly become a one-stop shop for the members of our community,” said Alison Croke, CEO and president of Wood River Health. “Now, our patients can see their medical provider, get their lab work done and pick up their prescriptions all under one roof.”

Genoa Healthcare provides specialized pharmacy services for patients with complex medical needs, according to its website.

“Our proximity to care teams helps us develop a close and trusting relationship with providers and case managers – and effectively become extensions of their teams,” said Megan Garrity, Genoa’s director of operations for Rhode Island. “We’re looking forward to bringing our services to the Hope Valley area.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.