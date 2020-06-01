Phase II of Newport Pell Bridge roadway deck work begins this week

PROVIDENCE – Phase II of the Newport Pell Bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin June 3, the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced on Monday.

Phase II will include hydro-demolition and milling work scheduled to take place through August. It will focus on the bridge’s westbound passing lane.

RITBA will monitor traffic on the bridge and is prepared to make two lanes available in the direction of the heaviest travel if necessary. As planned, the bridge will have one lane heading east and one lane heading west at all times.

The speed limit on the bridge will be 25 miles per hour during phase II. Travel on the deck will be prohibited for oversize and overweight vehicles that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width, or have a gross vehicle weight of over 80,000 pounds.

