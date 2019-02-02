Philanthropy Calendar, Dec. 9, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Making Spirits Bright fundraiser

The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce an the Back 40 restaurant are co-hosting a holiday fundraiser called Making Spirits Bright Trees of Lights, which is a benefit to support local charities until Monday, Dec. 21. The trees will surround the outdoor dining area of Back 40. As a result of a generous contribution from Ocean State Job Lot, lights were provided for each tree. Each nonprofit will be decorating a tree to convey its mission to increase awareness of its organization. The community is invited to view the trees while social distancing and mask wearing and to participate in a gift baskets raffle provided by Back 40 during operating hours. From Dec. 4 to Dec. 21, Back 40 will be selling raffle tickets at $5 per ticket, or $25 for six tickets. To purchase tickets, call the North Kingstown Chamber at (401) 295-5566. For more information, visit Making Spirits Bright Trees of Lights nonprofit benefit fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

Get Steppin’ 5K Walk for the homeless

Steppingstone Inc. is hosting a virtual 5K walk to help raise funds for the homeless in Fall River until Dec. 31. Join the effort by walking alone or by forming your own team of walkers to raise funds. Share a video of your walk experience and Steppingstone will share it on its website and social media pages. Donations and sponsorships are encouraged to help fund the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the winter months. For more information, visit: Get Steppin Fundraising 5K Walk for the homeless in Fall River.

Donate to a veteran in need

Ocean State Job Lot is hosting its “Buy, Get” Program, which is aimed at benefitting veterans in need during the holiday season. The initiative began on Thursday, Oct. 29. Any customer who buys a winter coat at the store for $40, with a retail value of $80-$120, and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will receive a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. For more information, visit: Ocean State Job Lots Buy Give Program to Benefit Veterans during the holiday season.

Pig roast for disabled veterans

The Jonn DuClau Memorial Foundation is hosting its second annual pig roast in a drive-by fashion on Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the South Foster Volunteer Fire Co., 5 Mount Hygeia Road, Foster. There are only 25 spots per half hour for pickup and the organization will notify the attendees when orders are ready for pickup. There will be a raffle drawing following the pickup period, which will be streamed live. The menu for the event includes pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, green salad, corn bread or rolls, desserts, water, beer and wine. Proceeds will benefit veterans, and their families, who are dealing with disabling conditions related to their service during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information, visit: Pig Roast Charity Event for Disabled Veterans.