Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 11, 2020

Second Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar

Elite Ace Group is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar and fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 197 Providence St., West Warwick. Shop with local crafters and vendors while wearing a mask, which will be sold at the door, and practicing social distancing. Santa Claus will be there with goodie bags for the kids. There will be raffles, games and more. The event, organized by Elite Ace Group, is collecting gifts and donations for Operation Christmas Adopt a Teen. All gifts must be new and unwrapped. For more information, visit: 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar fundraising event.

Bowling fundraiser for families of the deployed

The Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars Rhode Island will be hosting a fundraiser in support of veterans and the currently deployed 115th Military Police Company from Saturday, Nov 14, at 10 a.m. to Sunday, Nov 15, at 7 p.m. at Kingstown Bowl, 6125 Post Road, North Kingstown. Proceeds from this event will support the Family Readiness Group for the 115th Military Police Company and the VFW RI. COVID-19-enforced distancing and policies will be in place for this event. The $20 entry fee includes: 1-hour lane rental (2-person minimum, up to 6 bowlers) and shoes; a commemorative coin honoring the 115th Military Police Company and their deployment; free pizza, soda and water, which is being donated by Kingston Bowl; and a cash bar will open at noon at O’Connors Pub, Kingston Bowl’s tavern. For more information, visit: Bowling Fundraiser for the Families of the deployed.

Get Steppin’ 5K Walk for the homeless

Steppingstone Inc. is hosting a virtual 5K walk to help raise funds for the homeless in Fall River until Dec. 31. Join the effort by walking alone or by forming your own team of walkers to raise funds. Share a video of your walk experience and Steppingstone will share it on its website and social media pages. Donations and sponsorships are encouraged to help fund the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the winter months. For more information, visit: Get Steppin Fundraising 5K Walk for the homeless in Fall River.

Donate to a veteran in need

Ocean State Job Lot is hosting its “Buy, Get” Program, which is aimed at benefitting veterans in need during the holiday season. The initiative began on Thursday, Oct. 29. Any customer who buys a winter coat at the store for $40, with a retail value of $80-$120, and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will receive a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. For more information, visit: Ocean State Job Lots Buy Give Program to Benefit Veterans during the holiday season.

7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast

The Cancer Action Network is hosting its 7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast in the virtual space on Friday, Nov. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and local cancer experts will speak during this event, which will provide information and discussion about groundbreaking strides in cancer treatment and care in Rhode Island. A panel of experts will highlight impacts of innovation in the health care sector and discuss how the pandemic has impacted treatment of cancer patients and the ongoing research being conducted. Sponsorships to support the Cancer Action Network are available. For more information, visit: 7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast.