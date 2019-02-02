Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 28, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Get Steppin’ 5K Walk for the homeless

Steppingstone Inc. is hosting a virtual 5K walk to help raise funds for the homeless in Fall River until Dec. 31. Join the effort by walking alone or by forming your own team of walkers to raise funds. Share a video of your walk experience and Steppingstone will share it on its website and social media pages. Donations and sponsorships are encouraged to help fund the homeless during the pandemic and prepare for the winter months. For more information, visit: Get Steppin Fundraising 5K Walk for the homeless in Fall River.

7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast

The Cancer Action Network is hosting its 7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast in the virtual space on Friday, Nov. 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and local cancer experts will speak during this event, which will provide information and discussion about groundbreaking strides in cancer treatment and care in Rhode Island. A panel of experts will highlight impacts of innovation in the health care sector and discuss how the pandemic has impacted treatment of cancer patients and the ongoing research being conducted. Sponsorships to support the Cancer Action Network are available. For more information, 7th Annual Cancer Research Breakfast.