Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 2, 2020

Support for housing programs

Child & Family will be holding an online auction and fundraising campaign called “Taste of Home” from Oct. 22-26 in place of their annual Taste of Newport event. Due to the circumstances and restrictions on large in-person gatherings amidst the pandemic, the nonprofit organization pivoted to an online fundraising effort to benefit its housing programs that help vulnerable children, youths, families and seniors here in Rhode Island. For more information, visit: childandfamilyri.com/get-involved/special-events/2020-2.

Community walk to support suicide prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding a community walk to support its initiatives and programs for suicide prevention on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roger Williams Park and Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Join the effort to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss. For more information, visit: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention community walk.

The fight to prevent hunger

The Empty Bowls Attleboro Area organization will be hosting a benefit to fight hunger on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capron Park Newell Shelter, 201 County St., Attleboro. This event is aimed at raising money and awareness in support of fighting hunger in the Attleboro area. Purchase a bowl that was made by local artisans to keep as a reminder of how you helped support the cause by filling the empty bowls of those in need. Tickets are $25 per person. Choose between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up your bowl. For more information, visit: Empty Bowls Attleboro Area benefit for fighting hunger.

Big Brothers Big Sisters benefit

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is hosting its #BiggerTogether Weekend benefit from Friday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Sept. 27, in the virtual realm. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island for a weekend of music, performance and art, featuring local performing artists. The event is designed to raise funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island and its mentoring program, while bringing awareness to a network of its local nonprofit partners across the Ocean State. One free registration provides participants with access to performances all weekend long. For more information, visit: Big Brothers Big Sisters benefit.

Fundraiser to help people in need

Reach out to the Fringes is hosting a benefit to raise funding for its mission to feed those in need on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Postal Workers Union, 1192 Plainfield St., Johnston. This event will help the group continue to help people by supplying them with food and other needs. For more information, visit: Reach out to the Fringes benefit.