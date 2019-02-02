Philanthropy Calendar, May 13, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Remember the Fallen virtual run/walk

The Virtual Run Challenge is hosting its inaugural charity run/walk event online from 12 a.m. on Friday, May 15, to 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15, to raise funding and awareness of those who have served and lost their lives. The cost will range from $29-$50 per person, depending on the package chosen. This will be a virtual event open to the public with a standard designated default charity donation. A specific charity, preferably one that works with less-fortunate military families or the military in general, can have the opportunity to benefit from this event. Serious inquiries from nonprofit organizations should be directed to charity@thevirtualrunchallenge.com. For more information, visit: Virtual run/walk charity event to remember the fallen.

- Advertisement -

Virtual music benefit for hospitality workers

The Rooftop at Providence G is hosting a live virtual music benefit for Rhode Island’s hospitality workers on Saturday, May 16, from 4-10 p.m. Enjoy six hours of livestreamed music from local artists performing on the Rooftop at Providence G on Dorrance Street in Providence to support Rhode Island restaurant employees who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading Rhode Island artists and DJs will perform, livestreaming a range of musical styles from acoustic pop music to reggae and rock to electric drum and dance party hits. Artists will perform individually, practicing strict social distancing with enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols between each act. There is no cost. Donations encouraged. For more information, visit: Virtual Music Benefit for Hospitality Workers.

Walk to cure arthritis

The Providence chapter of the Arthritis Foundation is hosting a virtual walk event charity fundraiser on Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. on its Facebook page. After participants walk, they can join the Arthritis Foundation on Facebook for some discussions, stories and fun. The event is designed to raise funds for the foundation, its work and research for finding a cure for arthritis, as well as to honor the approximately 54 million Americans with arthritis. For more information about Walk to Cure Arthritis – Providence, email Tammy Barboza at tbarboza@arthritis.org, call her at (401) 400-7360 or go to: Virtual charity walk event for Arthritis Foundation.

Roberta Hawkins Memorial Golf Tournament

The Alliance for Better Long-Term Care is hosting a charity golf tournament on Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at the Warwick Country Club. The golf tournament is being held to honor Alliance founder Roberta Hawkins, who served as its executive director for 30 years. The organization supports the state’s vulnerable seniors, as well as other groups, from abuse and neglect. Its mission is to improve the quality of life and health care of residents of long-term care facilities, assisted-living facilities, and those who receive licensed health care or hospice in the home. The event features silent and live auctions, raffles, and a dinner and awards ceremony. The tax-deductible cost to enter the golf tournament is $200 per person. For more information, visit Roberta Hawkins Memorial Golf Tournament.

Fundraiser for Liam the Lion

The Liam the Lion Fund will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at Bayberry Beer Hall, 381 West Fountain St., Providence. Liam, a 10-year-old Boston Bruins fan with Miller Dieker syndrome, needs a new wheelchair-accessible van in order to travel to school and to doctor visits. Help Liam and his family reach their goal of $40,000 to meet this critical need. Your tax-deductible donation can be sent to the Liam the Lion Fund during registration checkout. For more information, visit: Fundraiser for Liam the Lion.

Virtual esophageal cancer walk/run

The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run from 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. The path at Warwick City Park was the original designated location for this 3-mile walk/run but since it is now virtual, participants can now walk/run wherever they choose. Guests are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace, as the event is not a timed race. Whether you walk, run, volunteer, sponsor or donate, your involvement will directly support this lifesaving mission. For more information, visit: Virtual esophageal cancer walk/run.

Charity wiffle ball tournament

Yellow Stick Tournament, a committee of people who want to give back to the Rhode Island community while offering something fun to do, is hosting a wiffle ball tournament for charity on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hank Soar Athletic Complex, 500 Prospect St., Pawtucket. The second annual coed wiffle ball tournament will support Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. All proceeds from the event will go to OSDRI in appreciation of what the organization does for servicemen and servicewomen in Rhode Island. Cost is $25 for early bird tickets for a team of five, or $110 per team at the regular price. For more information, visit charity wiffle ball tournament.

Meghan K. Duffy charity tournament

A Wish Come True Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit organization founded in 1982 that serves ill children and their families in the community, and the Meghan K. Duffy Memorial Foundation are hosting a charity golf and tennis tournament on Monday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ledgemont Country Club, 131 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The support of this tournament will strengthen both organizations, allowing them to serve many more families with children who are facing life-threatening illnesses. The donation-based cost is $50-$100, depending on the package chosen. For more information, visit Meghan K Duffy Charity Tournament.