Philanthropy Calendar, April 29, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Stand up for animals

Stand Up for Animals, a nonprofit based in Westerly, is hosting a virtual charity 5K walk/run event from Thursday, May 7, to Sunday, May 10. Runners/walkers can participate from anywhere in the world. The cost is $25 per person. The first 100 registrants will receive a dog tag medal. There will be two categories: those running/walking solo and those running/walking with their pet. Funds raised from the event will go toward funding the organization whose mission is to support the needs of its state-of-the-art animal shelter, adoption center and regional outreach facility to promote the health and welfare of abandoned or lost pets, and to educate and assist those who care for them. For more information, visit: Stand Up for Animals walk run event fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

Walk for Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a virtual walk event charity fundraiser as part of its national Moving Day Rhode Island initiative on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in hopes of raising the goal amount of $45,000. Moving Day is an annual fundraising event that unites people around the country living with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and loved ones to help beat the disease. Leading up to the event, participants and teams raise funds to help the Parkinson’s Foundation provide everything people with Parkinson’s need to live better, from lifesaving resources to delivering quality care to more than 193,500 people living with Parkinson’s to improving Parkinson’s treatments through research. For more information, visit: Virtual charity walk event for Parkinson’s Foundation.

Walk to cure arthritis

The Providence chapter of the Arthritis Foundation is hosting a virtual walk event charity fundraiser on Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m. on its Facebook page. After participants walk, they can join the Arthritis Foundation on Facebook for some discussions, stories and fun. The event is designed to raise funds for the foundation, its work and research for finding a cure for arthritis, as well as to honor the approximately 54 million Americans with arthritis. For more information about Walk to Cure Arthritis – Providence, email Tammy Barboza at tbarboza@arthritis.org, call her at (401) 400-7360 or go to: Virtual charity walk event for Arthritis Foundation.

Fundraiser for Liam the Lion

The Liam the Lion Fund will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at Bayberry Beer Hall, 381 West Fountain St., Providence. Liam, a 10-year-old Boston Bruins fan with Miller Dieker syndrome, needs a new wheelchair-accessible van in order to travel to school and to doctor visits. Help Liam and his family reach their goal of $40,000 to meet this critical need. Your tax-deductible donation can be sent to the Liam the Lion Fund during registration checkout. For more information, visit: Fundraiser for Liam the Lion.

Remember the Fallen virtual run/walk

The Virtual Run Challenge is hosting its inaugural charity run/walk event online from 12 a.m. on Friday, May 15, to 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15, to raise funding and awareness of those who have served and lost their lives. The cost will range from $29-$50 per person, depending on the package chosen. This will be a virtual event open to the public with a standard designated default charity donation. A specific charity, preferably one that works with less-fortunate military families or the military in general, can have the opportunity to benefit from this event. Serious inquiries from nonprofit organizations should be directed to charity@thevirtualrunchallenge.com. For more information, visit: Virtual run/walk charity event to remember the fallen.

Virtual esophageal cancer walk/run

The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run from 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. The path at Warwick City Park was the original designated location for this 3-mile walk/run but since it is now virtual, participants can now walk/run wherever they choose. Guests are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace, as the event is not a timed race. Whether you walk, run, volunteer, sponsor or donate, your involvement will directly support this lifesaving mission. For more information, visit: Virtual esophageal cancer walk/run.

Charity wiffle ball tournament

Yellow Stick Tournament, a committee of people who want to give back to the Rhode Island community while offering something fun to do, is hosting a wiffle ball tournament for charity on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hank Soar Athletic Complex, 500 Prospect St., Pawtucket. The second annual coed wiffle ball tournament will support Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. All proceeds from the event will go to OSDRI in appreciation of what the organization does for servicemen and servicewomen in Rhode Island. Cost is $25 for early bird tickets for a team of five, or $110 per team at the regular price. For more information, visit charity wiffle ball tournament.

Meghan K. Duffy charity tournament

A Wish Come True Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit organization founded in 1982 that serves ill children and their families in the community, and the Meghan K. Duffy Memorial Foundation are hosting a charity golf and tennis tournament on Monday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ledgemont Country Club, 131 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The support of this tournament will strengthen both organizations, allowing them to serve many more families with children who are facing life-threatening illnesses. The donation-based cost is $50-$100, depending on the package chosen. For more information, visit Meghan K Duffy Charity Tournament.