Philanthropy Calendar, April 15, 2020

Fundraiser for Liam the Lion

The Liam the Lion Fund will be hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at Bayberry Beer Hall, 381 West Fountain St., Providence. Liam, a 10-year-old Boston Bruins fan with Miller Dieker syndrome, needs a new wheelchair-accessible van in order to travel to school and to doctor visits. Help Liam and his family reach their goal of $40,000 to meet this critical need. Your tax-deductible donation can be sent to the Liam the Lion Fund during registration checkout. For more information, visit: Fundraiser for Liam the Lion.

Virtual Volunteer Open House

The Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless is hosting a virtual online open house on Wednesday, May 13, from 4-5 p.m. via the online platform GoToMeeting for people interested in volunteering. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy group that develops a platform of General Assembly legislation to promote its mission and goals. This free virtual event is a way to learn more about the work they do and ways to get involved. It can be accessed using a computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, visit Virtual Volunteer Open House for the Homelessness.

10 Pins for ALYN Bowl-A-Thon

Paul A. Mederios Sr. and his Team Mad Moose will be hosting their third annual bowling fundraiser on Sunday, May 31, from noon to 3 p.m. at AMF Cranston Lanes, 1450 Elmwood Ave., Cranston. All proceeds from the event will fund the ALYN Children’s Hospital in Jerusalem, Israel, which is the country’s only pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation facility. ALYN treats children with a wide range of congenital and acquired conditions, including cerebral palsy, neuromuscular diseases, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, burns, terror and motor vehicle accident victims. Donations are encouraged. For more information, visit 10 pins bowling fundraiser for ALYN.

Lung Force Walk

The American Lung Association is hosting a Lung Force Walk to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and lung disease on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Roger Williams Park, Temple to Music, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Attendees will learn more about the American Lung Association’s mission and help fulfill its vision of a world free of lung disease. Participation will help support saving lives by funding lung cancer research and providing lung health resources, assistance and information to those who need it most. The event is free. For more information, visit Lung-Force-Walk-providence-tickets.

Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run

The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Warwick City Park, 185 Asylum Road, Warwick. The path at Warwick City Park is approximately 3 miles. Guests are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace, as the event is not a timed race. Whether you walk, run, volunteer, sponsor or donate, your involvement will directly support this lifesaving mission. For more information, visit 9th-annual-esophageal-cancer-walkrun-tickets.

Charity wiffle ball tournament

Yellow Stick Tournament, a committee of people who want to give back to the Rhode Island community while offering something fun to do, is hosting a wiffle ball tournament for charity on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hank Soar Athletic Complex, 500 Prospect St., Pawtucket. The second annual coed wiffle ball tourney will support Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. All proceeds from the event will go to OSDRI in appreciation of what the organization does for servicemen and servicewomen in Rhode Island. Cost is $25 for early bird tickets for a team of five, or $110 per team at the regular price. For more information, visit charity wiffle ball tournament.

Meghan K. Duffy Charity Tournament

A Wish Come True Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit organization founded in 1982 that serves ill children and their families in the community, and the Meghan K. Duffy Memorial Foundation are hosting a charity golf and tennis tournament on Monday, Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ledgemont Country Club, 131 Brown Ave., Seekonk. The generous support of this tournament will strengthen both organizations, allowing them to serve many more families with children who are facing life-threatening illnesses. The donation-based cost is $50-$100, depending on the package chosen. For more information, visit Meghan K Duffy Charity Tournament.