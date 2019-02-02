Philanthropy Calendar, March 18, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

American Lung Association Walk at Roger Williams Park

The American Lung Association is hosting a Lung Force Walk to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and lung disease on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Roger Williams Park, Temple to Music, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Attendees will learn more about the American Lung Association’s mission and help fulfill its vision of a world free of lung disease. Participation will help support saving lives by funding key lung cancer research and provide invaluable lung health resources, assistance and information to those who need it most. The event is free. For more information, visit Lung-Force-Walk-providence-tickets.

- Advertisement -

3rd Annual Providence’s Best Bloody Mary

The New England Hemophilia Association and PVD Food Truck Events are hosting their third annual Providence’s Best Bloody Mary event on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roger Williams Casino, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Enjoy a day of tasting some of the best Bloody Marys in Providence whipped up by local bartenders. Your ticket allows a tasting from each event competitor. Sample sizes are large enough to judge but small enough to allow you to taste all the participants’ entrees. Because of the nature of the event, attendees must be 21 or older. All proceeds will benefit NEHA’s programs and services. Tickets cost $30 per person. For more information, visit 3rd-annual-providences-best-bloody-mary-tickets.

Benefit for children’s cancer fund

The Rhode Island Lions Children Cancer Fund is hosting its ninth annual Eat Drink Rhode Island Festival on Thursday, May 7, from 6-9 p.m. at Newport Vineyards, 909 East Main Road, Middletown. The event will feature Rhode Island ‘s acclaimed chefs and restaurants offering select food and wine tastings. Proceeds will benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital Healing Arts Program and Rhode Island Lions Children’s Cancer Fund. For more information, visit lions-in-the-vineyard-tickets.

Race to end sexual violence

Day One Rhode Island is hosting a 5K walk/run fundraising event, in support of reducing the prevalence of sexual abuse and violence, on Saturday, May 9, at 9 a.m. at 400 Elmgrove Ave., Providence. All races will finish at the Brown University Stadium track in Providence. Day One’s mission is to reduce sexual abuse and violence, and to support and advocate for those affected by it. For more information, visit dayone5kWalk&Run Event.

Community Kitchen Golf Classic

The Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church will be hosting a golf tournament to benefit its 58-year-old Community Kitchen to support those in need in the Greater West Bay community on Monday, May 11, from noon to 9:30 p.m. at Potowomut Golf Club, 439 Ives Road, East Greenwich. The Community Kitchen provides distribution of fresh food and canned goods through the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard; weekly meals for about 50-60 community members through the church/community-based Lunch on the Hill program; monthly hot meals and fellowship for up to 100 individuals through the ecumenically supported Christ Community Kitchen program; and monthly food preparations via the Loaves & Fishes Rhode Island ministry to the more than 100 members of the Woonsocket community. For more information, visit community-kitchen-golf-classic-tickets.

A night of mystery, magic and illusion

The Manton Avenue Project is hosting a fundraiser featuring mystery, magic and illusion on Monday, May 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Hope Artiste Village, 99 Main Street, #1230, Pawtucket. MAP’s nonprofit mission is to nurture the creative potential of youths in the Olneyville section of Providence, uniting them with professional artists to create original theater. Through playmaking, MAP sparks an expanding sense of possibility by building each child’s capacity for personal and academic success. Proceeds from the event will support The Manton Avenue Project’s free after-school playwriting programs in Olneyville. For more information, visit map-gala-2020-a-night-of-mystery-magic-and-illusion-tickets.

World Oceans Day beach cleanup and fundraiser

Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup event as part of the World Oceans Day celebration on Thursday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. at Easton’s Beach Rotunda, 175 Memorial Blvd., Newport. The event will feature an evening of live music, food, cocktails and grab-bag opportunities in the rotunda ballroom. Clean Ocean Access is presenting its fourth Mission2.Ocean award to an outstanding volunteer. Prior to the event, Clean Ocean Access will host a beach cleanup at Easton’s Beach from 5-6 p.m. to bring awareness to the issue of marine debris and efforts to improve water quality and protect and preserve shoreline access. For more information, visit world-oceans-day-beach-cleanup-fundraiser-tickets.

9th Annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run

The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Warwick City Park, 185 Asylum Road, Warwick. The path at Warwick City Park is approximately 3 miles, and guests are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace, as the event is not a timed race. Whether you walk, run, volunteer, sponsor or donate, your involvement will directly support this lifesaving mission. For more information, visit 9th-annual-esophageal-cancer-walkrun-tickets.