Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 15, 2020

Rescue Ride for Australia

CycleBar Providence is hosting a charity ride to support the Australian Wildlife fire victims on Saturday, Jan. 25, 12-1 p.m. at CycleBar, 23 Providence Place, Providence. There will be a 45-minute charity bicycle ride with 10 percent of the money raised going to WIRES Wildlife Rescue in Australia. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit rescue-ride-for-australia

Haitian Lunch Fundraiser

Guidou and Dana Derisier will be hosting a traditional Haitian New Year’s “Soup Joumou” at Christ Community Church fellowship hall on Sunday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 224 Woodward Road, Providence. The proceeds will continue to fund the Haitian school projects. The event is free to attend. Cost of soup: $10.00 per container, $16.00 per 2 containers. The 401Gives 101 training will be live streamed at the event and is part of a suite of learning tools available to you as part of the campaign. For more information, visit haitian-lunch-fundraiser

Dress for success

Dress for Success Providence is holding a free appreciation event for its volunteers and supporters on Thursday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m. at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. The organization provides economically challenged clients with professional attire and accessories to secure employment. For more information, visit appreciation-event-dress-for-success-providence

Training and Networking

The United Way of Rhode Island is offering a free training and networking event on Monday, Feb. 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Tech Collective, 188 Valley St., Providence that will teach participants about 401Gives, a company specializing in webinars and training videos. Attendance is free and provides networking opportunities for nonprofits. The 401Gives 101 training will be live streamed during the event and is part of a suite of learning tools available to participants. For more information, visit 401gives-training-and-networking

Spring 2020 Coach Training

Girls on the Run Rhode Island is holding coaching training for new and returning coaches on Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-9:30 p.m. at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, 500 Exchange St., Providence. The total duration is 4.5 hours. Returning coaches need only stay for the first hour of training. Online pre-work will be sent out in early January. The event is free to attend; includes food and drink. For more information, visit gotrri-spring-2020-coach-training

Big Brothers Big Sisters Networking Night

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is hosting an event on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Revival Brewery, 505 Atwood Ave., Cranston, for people who are interested in learning about or joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. This is a free event and includes complimentary appetizers, brewery tours and beer tasting. For more information, visit big-brothers-big-sisters-networking-night

A Toast to Trudeau’s Triumphs

The Trudeau Center is hosting a fundraising wine tasting on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Gasbarro’s Wines, 361 Atwells Ave., Providence. The Trudeau Center is a human service advocacy organization that provide services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Cost for the event is $50 per person. For more information, visit

a-toast-to-trudeaus-triumphs

Community wellness programs offered

Westerly Hospital is offering a free four-part community wellness series that will address aging eyes, include macular degeneration and cataracts; learning how feet are important to your anatomy; information about the innovations in stroke care for better outcomes; and learning how to recognize the signs of depression in older adults. The series runs Feb. 8, 15, 21 and 29 at 10 a.m. at StoneRidge Life Plan Retirement Community, 186 Jerry Browne Road, Mystic. For more information, visit westerlyhospitalevents

Best of Broadway

The Rehoboth Congregational Church is holding an evening of music and food to benefit the church on Saturday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m. at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. The event will feature Broadway tunes presented by an array of talented performers from the area’s musical theatre community. $25 ticket includes a pre-concert hors d’oeuvres hour plus a coffee and dessert buffet at intermission. A selection of wine and beer will also be available for separate purchase. For more information, visit best-of-broadway-a-cabaret