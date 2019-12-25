Philanthropy Calendar, Dec. 25, 2019

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Scholarships for seniors

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Rhode Island chapter will host the Herbert E. Kaplan Youth in Philanthropy Scholarship fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8-10 a.m. at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The scholarship provides $2,500 annually to graduating high school seniors who display a philanthropic spirit by giving back to their communities. Eligible candidates must live in Rhode Island, enroll in an accredited two- or four-year postsecondary institution and demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism through personal involvement in a nonprofit community organization. The event is free to attend but monetary donations to benefit the scholarship are encouraged. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/scholarships-for-seniors.

Ringing in the New Year



Pop the cork and welcome in the roaring 2020s with a Prohibition Era Great Gatsby Ball on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Public Kitchen and Bar, 120 Francis St., Providence. Proceeds to benefit the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Enjoy music and dancing, hors d’oeuvres, mini desserts and a Champagne toast at midnight. Cocktail-attire costumes from the 1920s are encouraged. Tickets cost between $60 and $2,500, and are limited. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/great-gatsby-new-years-eve-ball.

Freezin’ for a reason

A Wish Come True Inc. is hosting its 16th annual polar plunge on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Easton Beach, 175 Memorial Blvd., Newport. The plunge will occur at noon sharp. Last year more than 4,500 people jumped into the water to help support Wish Families. Bring the family and get pictures with Comic Con characters, have coffee and refreshments from Brewed Awakenings and, most importantly, get support from others to take the plunge. The event is free to attend, however donations are encouraged. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/annual-polar-plunge.

Polar plunge into Narragansett Bay

Laid-back Fitness will be hosting the ninth annual Frozen Clam Dip and Obstaplunge to benefit Mentor Rhode Island on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park, 1095 Ives Road, East Greenwich. Plungers can sign up for a traditional dip in Narragansett Bay or take on an “American Ninja Warrior” style half-mile shoreline obstacle course that’s suitable for all ages before diving in. For more information, visit laidbackfitness.com.

Helping a friend in need



Hope and Change for Haiti will host a fundraiser on behalf of Marie Michaelle Saintil, a community activist stricken with stage 4 metastasized breast cancer, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Sprout CoWorking LLC, 166 Valley St., Building 6m, Suite 103, Providence. A special traditional Haitian pumpkin soup will be served. There will be live performances by several artists. Tickets cost $20 and additional donations are encouraged. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/haitian-pumpkin-soup-fundraiser-for-marie-michaelle-saintil.

Comedy to aid animal shelter

The Portuguese Kids are back in Fall River for their annual Forever Paws Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Liberal Club, 20 Star St., Fall River. Come for a fun night out and help raise funds for a great cause. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/forever-paws-fundraiser.

Music for food

The Paula Clare Band will perform a concert to raise money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank helps families in need. Clare is very passionate about this organization. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit paulaclare.com/ri-food-bank-fundraiser.

A Mysterious Affair

Don your deerstalker hat, polish your monocle, twirl your mustaches, brush off your furs, and stroll onto the scene of a 1920s English country house murder mystery titled “A Mysterious Affair” on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7-10 p.m. at the Providence Athenæum, 251 Benefit St., Providence. The entire library will transform into an elegant estate, marred by a terrible crime. While you sip, nibble and socialize, can you follow the clues to lead you to the truth? Tickets cost $125 per member and $175 per nonmember, with proceeds benefiting the Athenæum’s collections, programs and historic home. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/a-mysterious-affair-fundraiser.

Help youths pursue their dreams

The Natasha Love Foundation for Non-Violence is hosting the fifth annual Inspiration of Love Youth Artist & Leadership Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-10:30 pm. at the Rhode Island Shriners, Imperial Room, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event is dedicated to raising funds for art-related educational therapeutic programs and creating awareness for peaceful solutions, the subject of the foundation’s ongoing research. Tickets cost between $75-$100. Donations are encouraged. Cocktail attire is appropriate. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/Natasha-Love-Foundation.