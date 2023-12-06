Philanthropy Calendar, Dec. 6, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Helping veterans

Ocean State Job Lot is holding its annual “Buy, Give, Get” coat donation program to benefit veterans in need. Between now and Jan. 3, any customer who buys a warm coat at a Job Lot location for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need will receive a $40 gift card. Approximately 55,000 winter coats will be available for purchase during the coat drive.

Musical support

Turning Point Productions Co. will hold a “Music Supports Our Heroes” Southern Rock Tribute Fundraiser Concert on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln. The event will feature Vyntyge Skynyrd and The Peacheaters, tribute bands for Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band, respectively. Funds raised at the event will support the Wounded Warrior Project, a national organization that supports wounded military veterans. Tickets cost $36. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Swim for a cause

The 20th annual A Wish Come True Polar Plunge will be held on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon, at Easton’s Beach, 175 Memorial Blvd., Newport. Participants will take a cold swim in the ocean waters for a cause. Funds raised from this event will help the organization grant wishes to children ages 3-18 who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Teams and individuals can participate in the event. Registration starts at $40. For more information, visit A Wish Come True’s website.