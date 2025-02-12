Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 12, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Getting your kicks

A fundraiser supporting Casey’s Kicks, a nonprofit that provides sneakers to children in need, will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. The event will offer local beer, raffles and food. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Taking some swings

- Advertisement -

Asbury United Methodist Church will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at TopGolf Rhode Island, 120 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston. The event will feature a golf competition, a full breakfast buffet and beverages. All proceeds will support the church buying a set of child electrode pads for its automated external defibrillator. Tickets cost $65 and registration is due Feb. 16. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Cookies and cocktails

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will hold its annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraising event on Thursday, March 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Attendees will savor all the cookie-inspired creations from participating restaurants while enjoying catered food. There will also be silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the local scouting organization. For more information, visit GSSNE’s website.

Bowling for kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event from Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22, at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The multiday event will feature team bowling against local businesses and organizations to raise funds to support youth mentorship. Cost varies based on funds raised by participants. For more information and to register, visit the organization’s website.