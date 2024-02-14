Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 14, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Paint work

Rhode Island Vegan Awareness will hold a Paint & Sip Fundraiser event on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Plant City, 334 South Water St., Providence. The event will invite attendees to paint a portrait, while supporting an organization dedicated to advocating for veganism in the community. Tickets cost $49. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Kicking things off

Gallery Night Providence will have its 2024 Season Kick-off & Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at Sprout CoWorking, 166 Valley St., Suite 103, Providence. The event will feature raffles, puzzle-making, a guided origami demonstration, tarot readings, merchandise sales and wine, along with other festivities. A $25 donation is suggested to support the organization’s arts initiatives. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Mic check

An Open Mic Fundraiser supporting the Beacon Charter High School for the Arts will be held Saturday, March 2, from 2-5 p.m. at Millrace Kitchen, 40 South Main St., Woonsocket. The event will allow attendees to showcase their talents or enjoy performances by local artists and Beacon Charter students. Tickets cost $15. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a celebration

The Rhode Island School for Progressive Education will hold its Fifth Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, March 27, from 6-9 p.m. at CIC Providence, 225 Dyer St., Providence. The fundraising event will be a tribute to RISPE’s accomplishments in creating inclusive learning environments and recognizes the people and organizations that played a significant role in the nonprofit’s work. The event will also honor individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit RISPE’s website.