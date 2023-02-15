Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 15, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Night of celebrating arts

Gallery Night Providence, a local nonprofit that supports the local arts community, will hold its 2023 season kickoff fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5-9:30 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event includes a drag show, raffles, a silent auction, gallery information, trivia, music, food and drink from Trinity Brewhouse, gifts, communal art creation and more. A suggested donation to attend is a $5 minimum. Attendees can also purchase a $25 voucher for food and a drink from Trinity Brewhouse. Proceeds will support Gallery Night Providence’s efforts to offer free monthly public tours of Providence arts spaces. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Be the light

MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6-10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. All funds raised this year will be distributed through the organization’s various programs, such as the housing rental grant, holistic and therapeutic program, food program, and clothing and toiletries program. General admission costs $100 and VIP admission is $125. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Chocolate delight

Peace of Mind Property Management & Real Estate Inc. will host a wine and chocolate tasting fundraising event, titled “Sip, Savor and Support,” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the firm, 968 Elm St., Woonsocket. Tickets to the event are free and raffle tickets will cost $5. All proceeds raised will support The Izzy Foundation, a Providence-based organization that seeks to design spaces and provide services to support children with cancer and their families. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Swim for a cause

Raynham Athletic Club will host a pool party supporting The Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the club, 150 New State Highway, Raynham. Children 18 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets cost $8. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Supporting Scouts

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will hold its seventh annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Chefs from restaurants around the area will showcase their desserts. Tickets cost $75 and proceeds will support the Scouting organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Making an impact

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Scholarship Impact Night on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rising Sun Mills, 188 Valley St., Suite 125, Providence. The event will award scholarships to the nonprofit organization’s graduating “Littles.” Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds will support the Dr. Dorothy Pieniadz Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to “Littles” who are pursuing education beyond high school. Food and drink included in ticket price. For more information, visit bigsri.org.

Providence Performing Arts Center Gala

Providence Performing Arts Center will hold its annual Gala Celebration on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The annual fundraiser celebrates and supports PPAC’s community outreach and engagement programming. The event will also feature a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “SIX.” Tickets cost $400. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Donna Santos at dsantos@ppacri.org.