Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 26, 2025

Celebrating preservation

The Providence Preservation Society will hold its 21st annual Winter Bash on Saturday, March 1, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight at The Foundry Campus, 299 Promenade St., Providence. The event will welcome the community to celebrate historical preservation throughout the city. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Tickets cost $75. For more information, visit the preservation society’s website.

Cookies and cocktails

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will hold its annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraising event on Thursday, March 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Attendees will savor all the cookie-inspired creations from participating restaurants while enjoying catered food. There will also be silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the local scouting organization. For more information, visit GSSNE’s website.

Bowling for kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event from Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22, at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The multiday event will feature team bowling against local businesses and organizations to raise funds to support youth mentorship. Cost varies based on funds raised by participants. For more information and to register, visit the organization’s website.

Gala night

St. Andrew’s School will hold its third annual Saints Gala, themed “Around the World,” on Thursday, April 24, from 6-10 p.m. at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. The event will feature dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment in celebration and support of the Barrington-based private school. The evening will also honor longtime St. Andrew’s educators for their dedication to the school. Tickets cost $200. For more information, visit St. Andrew’s website.