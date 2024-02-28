Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 28, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Kicking things off

Gallery Night Providence will have its 2024 Season Kick-off & Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at Sprout CoWorking, 166 Valley St., Suite 103, Providence. The event will feature raffles, puzzle-making, a guided origami demonstration, tarot readings, merchandise sales and wine, along with other festivities. A $25 donation is suggested to support the organization’s arts initiatives. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Mic check

An Open Mic Fundraiser supporting the Beacon Charter High School for the Arts will be held Saturday, March 2, from 2-5 p.m. at Millrace Kitchen, 40 South Main St., Woonsocket. The event will allow attendees to showcase their talents or enjoy performances by local artists and Beacon Charter students. Tickets cost $15. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Carrying on

McAuley Ministries will hold its Carry On fundraiser on Thursday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event invites the public to support its mission to help those in need with food and supplies. Hors d’oeurves, desserts and activities will be offered at the fundraiser. Tickets cost $75 and all proceeds will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit McAuley Ministries’ website.

Making wishes

A Wish Come True will hold its annual dinner, themed “Shamrocks and Shenanigans” on Friday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Venus De Milo, 75 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea. The event will feature dinner, dancing, raffles, silent auctions, stand-up comedy and other activities. Proceeds from this event will help kids ages 3-18 and their families who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Tickets cost $60. For more information, visit A Wish Come True’s website.

Good taste

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold a pizza benefit night on Tuesday, March 26, from 5-9 p.m. at Flatbread Pizza Co., 161 Cushing St., Providence. Customers can purchase a flatbread pizza for dine-in or takeout, with a portion of the proceeds from sales to support the organization and the youth programs it offers. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Dishing goods

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will hold its Empty Bowls fundraiser event on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event is taking place for the first time since 2019 and will celebrate the state’s culinary and artistic talent. Admission includes tastings from more than 30 local restaurants and artisan-made bowls to take home. Proceeds raised will support the food bank and its operations. Tickets cost $70 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission. For more information, visit the food bank’s website.

Having a celebration

The Rhode Island School for Progressive Education will hold its Fifth Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, March 27, from 6-9 p.m. at CIC Providence, 225 Dyer St., Providence. The fundraising event will be a tribute to RISPE’s accomplishments in creating inclusive learning environments and recognizes the people and organizations that played a significant role in the nonprofit’s work. The event will also honor individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit RISPE’s website.