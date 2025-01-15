Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 15, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Showtime

The Reverie Theatre Group will hold its “Screen to Stage: A Musical Theatre Fundraiser Cabaret” event on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7:30-10 p.m. at Ten31 Productions, 249 Roosevelt Ave., No. 11, Pawtucket. The fundraiser cabaret will feature local singers highlighting many identifiable and new musical theater selections, leaning into the trend of musicals based on movies. There will also be a cash bar and networking opportunities. Tickets start at $25 and proceeds will support the local performing arts organization. For more information, visit Humanitix.com.

An artful evening

Treetop Tutoring Services Inc., a local educational tutoring organization, will hold its “Sip & Support: An Artful Evening” fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Talisa’s On Main, 65 Main St., Taunton. Each ticket includes a mini charcuterie board and all the supplies attendees will need to create their own “Starry Night Snowman” masterpieces. Networking opportunities will be part of the event as well. Tickets cost $75 and proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the lanes

The House of Manna Community Center will hold a bowling fundraiser to support the organization’s leadership training program on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bowlero Cranston, 1450 Elmwood Ave., Cranston. Tickets cost $60. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.