Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 18, 2023

Drinking in 2023

Narragansett Brewing Co. will hold a Beer and New Year fundraiser supporting local nonprofit We Share Hope on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the brewery, 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. Food will be provided and there will be plenty of beer for purchase and a mystery bag raffle with gift cards, wine, coffee and other gifts. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Going retro

Valley Country Club will host a retro-themed fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6-11 p.m. at the country club, 251 New London Ave., Warwick. Attendees are encouraged to dress in attire from either the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Funds raised will support the Michael Lorenzen Foundation in providing scholarships to students with autism. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Laughs for dance

The Comedy Connection will hold a comedy fundraiser supporting Dance Attitudes’ Disney Performance Team on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the comedy venue, 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. The event will feature stand-up comedy acts. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit the Comedy Connection’s website.

Night of celebrating arts

Gallery Night Providence, a local nonprofit that supports the local arts community, will hold its 2023 season kick-off fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5-9:30 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event includes a drag show, raffles, a silent auction, gallery information, trivia, music, food and drink from Trinity Brewhouse, gifts, communal art creation and more. A suggested donation to attend is a $5 minimum. Attendees can also purchase a $25 voucher for food and a drink from Trinity Brewhouse. Proceeds will support Gallery Night Providence’s efforts to offer free monthly public tours of Providence arts spaces. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Be the light

MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6-10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. All funds raised this year will be distributed through the organization’s various programs, such as the housing rental grant, holistic and therapeutic program, food program, and clothing and toiletries program. General admission costs $100 and VIP admission is $125. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Supporting Scouts

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will hold its seventh annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Chefs from restaurants around the area will showcase their desserts. Tickets cost $75 and proceeds will support the Scouting organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.