Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 31, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Balling out!

The Play 4 Peace Tour, a local basketball initiative that offers educational seminars, backpack giveaways, a scholarship fund, free basketball camps and an after-school program, will hold a Sneakerball Fundraiser event on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 4-8:30 p.m. at the Providence Firefighters Hall, 92 Printery St., Providence. The event will feature raffles, food, networking and dancing. All proceeds will support the Play 4 Peace Tour and its operations. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

- Advertisement -

Work of art

Pasquale Farms Garden Center will hold a Paint & Sip Fundraiser, benefiting the Anchor of Hope Foundation, on Friday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the center, 421 Kingstown Road, Richmond. Attendees will have the opportunity to paint their own pictures and bring a glass of their favorite beverage with them. All proceeds raised will support the foundation’s scholarship fund. Tickets cost $45. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a celebration

The Rhode Island School for Progressive Education will hold its Fifth Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, March 27, from 6-9 p.m. at CIC Providence, 225 Dyer St., Providence. The fundraising event for the organization will be a tribute to RISPE’s accomplishments in creating inclusive learning environments and recognizes the people and organizations that played a significant role in the nonprofit’s work. The event will also honor individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit RISPE’s website.