Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 6, 2021

Pig roast for disabled veterans

The Jonn DuClau Memorial Foundation is hosting its second annual pig roast in a drive-by fashion on Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the South Foster Volunteer Fire Co., 5 Mount Hygeia Road, Foster. There are only 25 spots per half hour for pickup and the organization will notify the attendees when orders are ready for pickup. There will be a raffle drawing following the pickup period, which will be streamed live. The menu for the event includes pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, green salad, corn bread or rolls, desserts, water, beer and wine. Proceeds will benefit veterans, and their families, who are dealing with disabling conditions related to their service during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information, visit: Pig Roast Charity Event for Disabled Veterans.

Celebrating the Athenaeum at home

The Providence Athenaeum will hold a fundraising event titled “Burns Night 2021: The Home Edition” on Monday, Jan. 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is centered around poet Rabbie Burns’ 261st birthday. Attendees will receive via pickup their own hampers full of gifts and treats, as well as being treated to Burns’ poems recited by emcees Tony Estrella and Frederick Douglass. There will also be a Scotch and wine tasting, and a costume competition. Proceeds will support the athenaeum’s operations. Tickets for members cost $125 and nonmember tickets cost $175. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, visit providenceathenaeum.org.