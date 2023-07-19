Philanthropy Calendar, July 19, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Improving education

SunRise Forever Inc., a local nonprofit helping to provide opportunities for quality education to children in Liberia and Rhode Island, will hold its seventh annual fundraiser dinner and benevolence event on Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will feature Nirva LaFortune, former Providence city councilor and City Year Providence’s senior vice president and executive director, delivering the keynote address. Funds raised will support SunRise Forever’s operations. Tickets cost $75. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Hot wheels

Cuddles of Hope Foundation will hold its Car and Bike Show on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Governor Notte Park, 2 Governor Notte Parkway, North Providence. Various classic vehicles will be on display. Vehicle registration is a $20 donation and VIP is a $40 donation. Admission is free and all proceeds will support the nonprofit, which works to help comfort children in need. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Riding for a cause

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its 18th annual Motorcycle Run and Raffle on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the health care organization, 2425 Highland Ave., Fall River. Mass. State Police will escort riders along the scenic ride as they travel through the back roads of Fall River, Assonet, Berkley, Lakeville and Somerset for the 45-mile run, and end at the Fall River Elks Lodge on North Main Street. Proceeds will support the health organization’s operations. Tickets cost $25 for riders, $20 for veteran riders and $15 for passengers. For more information, visit Saint Vincent’s Services’ website.