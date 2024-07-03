Philanthropy Calendar, July 3, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Setting sail

Sail Newport will hold its 40th anniversary Newport Regatta party on Saturday, July 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the Sail Newport Sailing Center, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Along with celebrating four decades of the Newport Regatta, the event will include a summer barbecue, live music, various games and additional festivities. Tickets cost $40 and all proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Match play

Newport Polo will hold its annual Rotary Charity Match on Sunday, July 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the Newport International Polo Grounds, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. The event was originally postponed from May due to weather. The event will support the Rotary Club of Newport’s scholarship fund and charitable initiatives. Tickets cost $20 for adults and are free for children ages 12 and younger if accompanied by an adult. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Newport Polo’s website.

Goin’ fishing

The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will hold its Fish Fund Party & Fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Buttonwoods Brewery, 50 Sims Ave., Providence. The event will feature appetizers and snacks, a cash bar, a live DJ, and food by Screaming Unicorn. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds will support the watershed council and its programming. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Fun cookout

Three Angels Fund, an organization supporting those battling cancer, will hold its 15th annual fundraiser on Sunday, Aug, 4, at 1 p.m. at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club, 323 Valley Road, Middletown. The event will feature a game truck, kids games, a cash bar, a live DJ, raffle and silent auction, and food. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit the Three Angels Fund’s website.