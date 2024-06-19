Philanthropy Calendar, June 19, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Making waves

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness will hold its Making Waves fundraising event on Thursday, June 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Rhode Island Spirits Rhodium Distillery & Tasting Room, 40 Bayley St., Pawtucket. The event will offer mocktails and cocktails, appetizers, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, visit the coalition’s website.

Summer solstice

The Richmond Community Alliance will hold its Summer Solstice Cookout Fundraiser on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at Alaina’s Ale House, 343 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The event will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and salad, as well as the opportunity to meet with the alliance’s steering committee. Tickets cost $35 and proceeds will support the alliance. For more information, visit allevents.in.

Summer celebration

Saint Vincent Services will hold its 14th annual Summer Celebration Gala on Friday, June 21, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Shining Tides, 38 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett. The organization’s biggest fundraiser will offer a 50/50 cash raffle and other activities. Tickets cost $175 and proceeds will support renovations to Saint Vincent’s on-site gymnasium. For more information, visit Saint Vincent’s website.

Animal walk

Rhode Island Vegan Awareness will hold a “Walk for Animals” event on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnston Memorial Park, 1583 Hartford Ave., Johnston. In addition to the walk, the event will have refreshments, lawn games, live music, raffle prizes and a cooking demonstration. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 and younger. Proceeds will support the local vegan advocacy nonprofit. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Setting sail

Sail Newport will hold its 40th anniversary Newport Regatta party on Saturday, July 13, from 4-8 p.m. at the Sail Newport Sailing Center, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Along with celebrating four decades of the Newport Regatta, the event will include a summer barbecue, live music, various games and additional festivities. Tickets cost $40 and all proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.