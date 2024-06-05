Philanthropy Calendar, June 5, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Gathering to give

Adoption Rhode Island will hold its annual Gathering to Give Gala on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will have a cocktail hour, a program highlighting recent community impact work, food stations and a live auction. Proceeds raised will support the nonprofit. Tickets cost $125. For more information, visit Givebutter.com.

- Advertisement -

Full throttle

The 15th annual Cause for Paws Car Show will be held Sunday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 171 Service Ave., Warwick. Classic custom cars, muscle cars, trucks and other vehicles will be on display. Door prizes, giveaways and raffles will also be part of the event. Attendees will also meet adoptable shelter dogs. Admission is free for the public and participant registration is $20 per vehicle. Proceeds will support the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter. For more information, visit AllEvents.in.

Bare necessities

Project Undercover, a local nonprofit that provides healthy needs for infants and children, will hold its AT LAST! fundraising event on Thursday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the NYLO Providence Warwick, 400 Knight St., Warwick. The event will feature live music, food, drinks and auctions. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Making waves

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness will hold its Making Waves fundraising event on Thursday, June 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Rhode Island Spirits Rhodium Distillery & Tasting Room, 40 Bayley St., Pawtucket. The event will offer mocktails and cocktails, appetizers, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, visit the coalition’s website.

Summer celebration

Saint Vincent Services will hold its 14th annual Summer Celebration Gala on Friday, June 21, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Shining Tides, 38 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett. The organization’s biggest fundraiser will offer a 50/50 cash raffle and other activities. Tickets cost $175 and proceeds will support renovations to Saint Vincent’s on-site gymnasium. For more information, visit Saint Vincent’s website.