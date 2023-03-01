Philanthropy Calendar, March 1, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Preserving history

The Western Rhode Island Civic Historical Society will hold a “Done & Donate” fundraiser on Wednesday, March 8, beginning at 7 a.m. at The Olde Theater Diner, 33 Sandy Bottom Road, Coventry. Fifteen percent of proceeds from meals sold will go toward repairs for the Stanley J. Mruk Fire Alarm Building in town. For more information, visit allevents.in.

Supporting Scouts

- Advertisement -

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England will hold its seventh annual Cookies & Cocktails fundraiser on Thursday, March 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Chefs from restaurants around the area will showcase their desserts. Tickets cost $75 and proceeds will support the Scouting organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a ball

The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter will hold its 17th annual Fur Ball fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St., Attleboro. The 1990s-themed event will feature dancing, food and raffles. Tickets cost $40 and proceeds will support the animal shelter. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Art for animals

Sweet Binks Rescue Inc. will hold a Paint Your Pet fundraiser event on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Anthony PNA Lodge, 15 Meeting St., Coventry. The event will include an art class to help you paint a portrait of your favorite pet. There will also be a cash bar and vegan food offered from Chef Jay’s Vegan Cooking School. Registration is $40 and proceeds will support Sweet Binks, a Foster-based organization focused on wildlife rehabilitation in northern Rhode Island with specializations in white-tail deer (fawn) rehabilitation, all species of birds, bats and skunks. For more information, visit visitrhodeisland.com.

Making an impact

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Scholarship Impact Night on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rising Sun Mills, 188 Valley St., Suite 125, Providence. The event will award scholarships to the nonprofit organization’s graduating “Littles.” Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds will support the Dr. Dorothy Pieniadz Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to “Littles” who are pursuing education beyond high school. Food and drink are included in the ticket price. For more information, visit bigsri.org.

Providence Performing Arts Center Gala

Providence Performing Arts Center will hold its annual Gala Celebration on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The annual fundraiser celebrates and supports PPAC’s community outreach and engagement programming. The event will also feature a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “SIX.” Tickets cost $400. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Donna Santos at dsantos@ppacri.org.