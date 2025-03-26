Philanthropy Calendar, March 26, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Guessing game

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store will hold a trivia night to benefit Mentor Rhode Island on Friday, March 28, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the store, 650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick. The event will also offer snacks and raffles for attendees. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Celebrating those who served

Armed Forces Success Center will hold its annual Armed Forces Gala on Saturday, March 29, from 6-10 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. The event will feature a buffet dinner, auctions and raffles, a dueling piano show and military ceremonies. Proceeds raised will support military members and veterans who served. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Gala night

St. Andrew’s School will hold its third annual Saints Gala, themed “Around the World,” on Thursday, April 24, from 6-10 p.m. at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. The event will feature dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment in celebration and support of the Barrington-based private school. The evening will also honor longtime St. Andrew’s educators for their dedication to the school. Tickets cost $200. For more information, visit St. Andrew’s website.

Honoring heroes

The YMCA of Greater Providence will hold its annual Y Heroes event on Tuesday, May 13, at 8 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will recognize several individuals for their efforts supporting the community. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the organization’s mission to help local children and families through activities. For more information, visit the YMCA’s website.

Scoring goals

Project GOAL, a local nonprofit supporting education opportunities for local youths through soccer, will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Stadium at Tidewater Landing, 150 Taft St., Pawtucket. The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, wine grabs and a major raffle. Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit the event’s website.