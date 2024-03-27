Philanthropy Calendar, March 27, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Dishing goods

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will hold its Empty Bowls fundraiser event on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event is taking place for the first time since 2019 and will celebrate the state’s culinary and artistic talent. Admission includes tastings from more than 30 local restaurants and artisan-made bowls to take home. Proceeds raised will support the food bank and its operations. Tickets cost $70 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission. For more information, visit the food bank’s website.

Having a celebration

The Rhode Island School for Progressive Education will hold its Fifth Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, March 27, from 6-9 p.m. at CIC Providence, 225 Dyer St., Providence. The fundraising event will be a tribute to RISPE’s accomplishments in creating inclusive learning environments and recognizes the people and organizations that played a significant role in the nonprofit’s work. The event will also honor individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit RISPE’s website.

Rolling forward

Fall River Forward, an initiative that provides scholarships, networking and support to city students, will hold its Bowl-A-Thon on Sunday, April 7, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at AMF Somerset Lanes, 231 Riverside Ave., Somerset. The event will have bowling and networking opportunities. Tickets cost $50 and funds raised will support the initiative. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Precious gems

PVD House will hold its Precious Gems Gala on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Met, 1005 Main St., No. 122, Pawtucket. The event will have live music, drag performances, food and drinks. Funds raised will support the nonprofit, which builds emergency housing units for LGBTQ+ people displaced from home due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. Tickets cost $100 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the lanes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The fun competitive bowling event will help support the nonprofit providing mentors to young children. Participating teams must raise $600 to bowl. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.