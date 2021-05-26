Philanthropy Calendar, May 26, 2021

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Boats and poker

A Dinghy Poker Run for Charity, benefiting the Providence Animal Rescue League, will take place Saturday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Providence Marina, 17 Bridge St., Providence. Participants will travel to various stops along the Seekonk and Providence rivers gathering cards. Upon return to the marina, participants will present their cards. Any type of dinghy is allowed up to 13 feet long, there are no restrictions on power type or horsepower. Tickets range between $10 and $30. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

K-9 support

Wood Boat & Motor Inc. will hold a Warwick PD K9 Fundi event on Saturday, June 5, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Apponaug Brewing Co., 334 Knight St., Warwick. More than 100 items will be sold at an auction at the event. Phone bidding is also available after initial bids. The event is free to attend and proceeds raised from the auction will support the Warwick Police Department’s K-9 unit. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Trivia for a cause

A trivia event, called “Trivia for a Cause,” supporting the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center, will be held Tuesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Thirsty Beaver, 288 Atwood Ave., Cranston. Teams of four to eight participants will compete in a trivia contest. The event will also have about $1,000 in raffle prizes. A $15 donation is suggested and a raffle ticket will be included. Proceeds raised will support the nonprofit that serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Big birthday bash

Child & Family, a Middletown-based nonprofit that offers services to help individuals and families cope with an array of social problems, will hold its seventh annual Townsend Campaign & Auction Birthday Celebration online from Wednesday, June 16, at 9 a.m. through Friday, June 18, at 5 p.m. The campaign is raising basic needs funds to address issues regarding the safety of vulnerable children and families. Various items, including vacation stays, are up for auction and proceeds raised will support the nonprofit’s programming. More information and auction items can be found at Child & Family’s event website.

Rolling along

The fifth annual Rolling for Homes, an event that supports the West Bay Habitat for Humanity, will take place Saturday, July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting from the Elks Lodge No. 2359, 326 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Participants with Jeeps and motorcycles can be part of the event. Funds raised from the event go toward the building of a ranch duplex in Burrillville. These units will house two veterans, active military and their families. A barbecue, 50/50 raffle and live music will be part of the festivities. Starting cost is $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the links

The Lions Club of Scituate will hold its Lions Clubs Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crestwood Country Club, 90 Wheeler St., Rehoboth. All proceeds raised will support several cancer programs, including the Rhode Island Lions Children’s Cancer Fund, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and other charities. Starting cost is $150 per golfer and $50 for a dinner package. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.