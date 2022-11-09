Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 9, 2022

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Laughing for a cause

The Comedy Connection will hold a comedy fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the comedy theater, 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. The event will feature comedy and raffles. Proceeds raised will support Special Olympics Rhode Island and the annual Penguin Plunge. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit the Comedy Connection’s website.

Advocating for poverty

The Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty will hold its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Unit 103, Providence. The event will commemorate this year’s legislative victories, honor advocacy heroes in the community, and raise awareness and visibility of poverty and inequity in Rhode Island. Cost is $40 and all proceeds will support the coalition. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Turkey Day run

The Attleboro Norton YMCA Pleasant Street Branch will hold its 2022 Gobble Wobble 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. at the branch, 537 Pleasant St., Attleboro. Participants can run the annual event as an individual or with a team. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Registration costs $25 before Nov. 20 and $30 afterward. For more information, visit AttleboroYMCA.org.

Throwing down

CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree will hold its 15th annual Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown, which will support the Lifespan Cancer Institute of Rhode Island, on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:30 a.m. starting at the fitness studio, 229 Waterman St., Providence. The fitness studio says the event will kick off with a 45-minute outdoor “boot camp” workout, followed by a 4-mile run/walk. The walk will go from the studio on Waterman Street to Rhode Island Hospital and back. CORE Cycle’s event, which raised more than $25,000 last year, looks to raise $42,000 this year. All proceeds will help the adult cancer institute with wellness programs to help with newly diagnosed patients, current patients and the survivorship program. For more information or to sign up for the event, visit CORE.Cycle’s website.

Empowering celebration

The Empowerment Factory, a nonprofit that is dedicated to giving children the skills they need to lead happier, healthier and more empowered lives, will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hope Artiste Village, 999 Main St., Pawtucket. The meeting will be a celebration of the organization’s accomplishments over the last year. Following the meeting, there will be a reception, with attendees making some art and sharing light refreshments. The event is free to attend but a donation to support the organization is encouraged. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Holidays rising

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education will hold its “RISE For The Holidays” fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Linden Place, 500 Hope St., Bristol. Attendees will be offered cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and jazz vocalist Tish Adams will provide the music for the evening. Ticket prices will be announced soon and proceeds will support the organization’s operations to help provide scholarships to children in need. For more information, visit the organization’s website.