Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 11, 2022

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Pumpkin spice

JDP Theatre Company will hold its annual monthlong Pumpkin Patch fundraiser from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the theater, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. The fundraising event will have free entertainment and activities for all ages, including story times in the patch, acapella performances, an original cabaret called “The Monster Mash Halloween Bash” and a “Hocus Pocus”-themed party with trick or treating, fortune telling and costume contests. More than 3,000 assorted pumpkins and gourds will be available for purchase, with proceeds raised to support the performing arts in Rhode Island. For more information, call (401) 648-1425.

Investing in peace

- Advertisement -

The Nonviolence Institute will hold its 13th annual Invest in Peace fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Providence. The evening features appetizers from local restaurants and caterers, a cash bar, music and entertainment, a wine grab, raffles, a 40-basket silent auction and a Fund-A-Need initiative. Tickets start at $75. Proceeds raised will support the institute and its programming. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

A night out

Haus of Codec will hold its inaugural fundraiser, titled “An Evening in the Park,” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at Dexter Training Ground, 73 Parade St., Providence. Haus of Codec is celebrating its first year as the state’s first shelter for transition-age youths. The event will have music, food and more as the community comes together to ensure safe and age-appropriate emergency housing for transition-age youths. Tickets start at $36. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Resilient community

Progreso Latino will hold its 45th Anniversary Gala, themed “Building a Resilient Community,” on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-11:30 p.m. at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will celebrate the contributions of four awardees in adult education and other initiatives to support the local Latinx community. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Good taste

Middletown-based nonprofit Child & Family will have its 39th annual Taste of Newport fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. Taste of Newport is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs. This year’s event will be in person. Attendees will also enjoy tastes and sips from local food and beverage vendors, along with the opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings available online. The online portion of the auction will run from Oct. 20-23. Ticket costs start at $150. For more information, visit Child & Family’s website.

Supporting the homeless

MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its annual Be the Light Fundraising Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event is being held in person for the first time in three years. All funds raised this year will be distributed through the organization’s various programs, such as the Housing Rental Grant, Holistic and Therapeutic Program, Food Program, and the Clothing and Toiletries Program. Funds will also be instrumental to continue operating the MAE Organization Wellness Center. Tickets cost $100 for general admission and $125 for VIP. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Laughing for a cause

The Comedy Connection will hold a comedy fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the comedy theater, 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. The event will feature comedy and raffles. Proceeds raised will support Special Olympics Rhode Island and the annual Penguin Plunge. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit the Comedy Connection’s website.