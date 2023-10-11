Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 11, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Special crafts

The Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter will hold its ninth annual Crafting for Critters Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Road, Warwick. More than 70 artisans will sell their handcrafted items, including fine art, jewelry, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, books and pet accessories, among other items. Admission is free and proceeds from sales will support the animal shelter. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For more information, visit the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter’s website.

- Advertisement -

Focusing on children

Children’s Friend & Services will hold its 21st annual Investing in Our Children Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Friendship Center, 350 Point St., Providence. David N. Cicilline, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, will be the keynote speaker. Tickets cost $200 and proceeds will support Children’s Friend. For more information and to register, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Fighting cancer

JJ’s Cafe will hold its fifth annual Pink Heals Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. at the cafe, 289 Cowesett Ave., West Warwick. The event will feature music, food, raffles and a balloon release, and other activities. A $5 donation will be suggested at the door and proceeds will support Pink Heals Rhode Island and the battle against cancer. For more information, visit AllEvents.com.

Running for veterans

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth will hold its Race for Veterans 5K on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon on the cross country course at the university, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 but was postponed due to severe weather concerns that weekend. The funds raised will benefit the university’s Veterans’ Services Program Fund, which supports services provided to veteran and military-affiliated students such as military-to-civilian transition assistance, mentorship initiatives, tutoring, and the establishment and operation of a campus veteran center. Tickets cost $40 for the general public, $25 for UMass Dartmouth alumni, veterans and active-duty military, $15 for children younger than 18, and $5 for current university students. For more information, visit the university’s website.

Walking in step

The Epilepsy Foundation New England will hold its Rhode Island Walk for Epilepsy on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at Slater Memorial Park, 401 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The event will include the walk and crafts, as well as various children’s activities. Dressing for Halloween is encouraged. Registration costs $25 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Dog registration is $10. Proceeds will support research and treatment for epilepsy. For more information and to register, visit the organization’s website.

Having a ‘ball’

Sojourner House will host its 13th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7-11 p.m. at the Graduate Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. The event will include an astrological-inspired cocktail hour, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live performances. Sojourner House will sponsor a celestial-themed dessert contest and challenge the city’s best bakeries. Tickets cost $125 and proceeds will go toward the organization, which supports those who have experienced domestic abuse. For more information, visit the Sojourner House’s website.