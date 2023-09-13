Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 13, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Early ‘Fall’

The annual “Fall for Lucy’s Hearth” will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. The nonprofit’s signature fundraiser will help increase funding and support for one of Rhode Island’s only family homeless shelters. Tickets cost $135 for individuals and $250 for couples. For more information, visit Lucy’s Hearth’s website.

Running for veterans

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth will hold its Race for Veterans 5K on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon on the cross country course at the university, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth. The funds raised will benefit the university’s Veterans’ Services Program Fund, which supports services provided to veteran and military-affiliated students such as military to civilian transition assistance, mentorship initiatives, tutoring, and the establishment and operation of a campus veteran center. Tickets cost $40 for the general public, $25 for UMass Dartmouth alumni, veterans and active-duty military, $15 for children younger than 18, and $5 for current university students. For more information, visit the university’s website.

Riding for a cause

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its 18th annual Motorcycle Run and Raffle on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the health care organization, 2425 Highland Ave., Fall River. Riders will be escorted by Mass. State Police along the scenic ride as they travel through the back roads of Fall River, Assonet, Berkley, Lakeville and Somerset for the 45-mile run, which will end at the Fall River Elks Lodge on North Main Street. Proceeds will support the health organization’s operations. Tickets cost $25 for riders, $20 for veteran riders and $15 for passengers. For more information, visit Saint Vincent’s Services’ website.

Celebrating culture

Higher Ground International will hold its annual Cultural Gala & Village Leader Awards event on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will benefit the organization’s efforts to support Liberian and West African immigrants and refugees. Funds raised at the gala will also go toward the organization’s efforts to construct and refurbish its new headquarters in Providence. Tickets cost $95. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Highlighting food innovation

Johnson & Wales University will hold a 50th Anniversary Gala for its College of Food Innovation & Technology on Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the university’s Culinary Arts Museum, 315 Harborside Blvd., Providence. Gala attendees will experience the talents of alumni chefs and restaurateurs, current JWU faculty and students, and retired JWU faculty at food stations. Tickets cost $250 and proceeds will support the university’s programming. For more information, visit JWU’s website.

Dog days of autumn

Save One Soul Animal Rescue League will hold its 7th annual Crate Escape 5K on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at Slater Memorial Park, 401 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In addition to the road race, the event will include music, food trucks and face painting. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s work in supporting homeless dogs. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Having a ‘ball’

Sojourner House will host its 13th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7-11 p.m. at the Graduate Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. The event will include an astrological-inspired cocktail hour, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live performances. Sojourner House will sponsor a celestial-themed dessert contest and challenge the city’s best bakeries. Tickets cost $125 and proceeds will go toward the organization, which supports those who have experienced domestic abuse. For more information, visit the Sojourner House’s website.