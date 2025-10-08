Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 8, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Noche de Tango

Progreso Latino will hold its 48th annual gala fundraiser, themed Noche de Tango, on Friday, Oct. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will feature music, dancing and food while raising funds to support the Latino advocacy organization. Tickets cost $146. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Pedal with purpose

- Advertisement -

The Phoenix Rising yoga studio will hold a spin class dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research on Sunday, Oct. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at Phoenix Rising, 445 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. The suggested donation amount is $25. All proceeds will go directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Registration is required due to the limited number of bikes. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a ball

The Narragansett Firefighters Local 1589 will hold its Firefighters’ Ball on Friday, Oct. 17, from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Dunes Club, 137 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. The annual fundraising event brings the community together and raises money for the department’s high school scholarship, wellness/fitness and community outreach programs, and local charities. Entertainment will be provided by Purple Honey. A cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Cocktail attire is recommended. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Get the lead out

The Childhood Lead Action Project will hold its Get the Lead Out benefit on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. The evening will feature lively entertainment, a raffle and refreshments. Local lead poisoning champions will also be honored. Funds from the event will help the organization continue its community-based education, parent support and advocacy to protect children from lead poisoning. Tickets cost $27. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Reducing dependence

The Council to Prevent Opioid Dependence will hold a fall fundraising event on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marc Allen Fine Clothiers, 204 Main St., Providence. The council provides lifesaving information and resources to families, patients, medical professionals and young people. The event will raise support for the council’s programs that are designed to educate communities, reduce stigma and prevent new cases of addiction. Tickets cost $161. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.