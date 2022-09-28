Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 27, 2022

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Pumpkin spice

JDP Theatre Company will hold its annual monthlong Pumpkin Patch fundraiser from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at the theater, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. The fundraising event will have free entertainment and activities for all ages, including story times in the patch, acapella performances, an original cabaret called “The Monster Mash Halloween Bash” and a “Hocus Pocus”-themed party with trick or treating, fortune telling and costume contests. More than 3,000 assorted pumpkins and gourds will be available for purchase, with proceeds raised to support the performing arts in Rhode Island. For more information, call (401) 648-1425.

- Advertisement -

For birdie

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual Fall Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, from 12:30-4 p.m. at Cranston Country Club, 69 Burlingame Road, Cranston. The tournament will be a scramble format, as well as include networking opportunities for attendees and participants. Proceeds raised at the event will benefit the East Greenwich Little League. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Cost to participate is $130. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website.

Running for a cause

The Coastal1 Women’s Classic 5K Road Race, hosted by the Ronald McDonald House of Providence Running Club, will run through Providence’s East Side on Sunday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Brown University Stadium, 400 Elmgrove Ave., Providence. The event will raise funds for local charities in the area. Teams must consist of three or more women. If more than three are on a team, the top three aggregate gun times will count for scoring. Cost is $35 for adult runners and $10 for elementary, high school and college runners. For more information, visit the race’s website.

Four wheels of hope

The second annual Cuddles of Hope Car Show fundraiser will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Overlook at Meehan, 2 Governor Notte Parkway, Building No. 3, North Providence. Car owners who wish to display their vehicles can register for $20. The donation will support the Cuddles of Hope Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to comforting children by providing them with a stuffed animal to cuddle with during an uncomfortable or frightening situation. The event is free for the public to attend. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Good taste

Middletown-based nonprofit Child & Family will have its 39th annual Taste of Newport fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. Taste of Newport is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs. This year’s event will be in person. Attendees will also enjoy tastes and sips from local food and beverage vendors, along with the opportunity to bid on tempting silent auction offerings available online. The online portion of the auction will run from Oct. 20-23. Ticket costs start at $150. For more information, visit Child & Family’s website.

Supporting the homeless

MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its annual Be the Light Fundraising Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event is being held in person for the first time in three years. All funds raised this year will be distributed through the organization’s various programs, such as the Housing Rental Grant, Holistic and Therapeutic Program, Food Program, and the Clothing and Toiletries Program. Funds will also be instrumental to continue operating the MAE Organization Wellness Center. Tickets cost $100 for general admission and $125 for VIP. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Laughing for a cause

The Comedy Connection will hold a comedy fundraising event on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the comedy theater, 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. The event will feature comedy and raffles. Proceeds raised will support Special Olympics Rhode Island and the annual Penguin Plunge. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit the Comedy Connection’s website.