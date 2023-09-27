Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 27, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Celebrating food innovation

Johnson & Wales University will hold a 50th Anniversary Gala for its College of Food Innovation & Technology on Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the university’s Culinary Arts Museum, 315 Harborside Blvd., Providence. Gala attendees will experience the talents of alumni chefs and restaurateurs, current JWU faculty and students, and retired JWU faculty at food stations. Tickets cost $250 and proceeds will support the university’s programming. For more information, visit JWU’s website.

Dog days of autumn

Save One Soul Animal Rescue League will hold its seventh annual Crate Escape 5K on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at Slater Memorial Park, 401 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In addition to the road race, the event will include music, food trucks and face painting. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s work in supporting homeless dogs. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Special crafts

The Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter will hold its ninth annual Crafting for Critters Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Road, Warwick. More than 70 artisans will sell their handcrafted items, including fine art, jewelry, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, books and pet accessories, among other items. Admission is free and proceeds from sales will support the animal shelter. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For more information, visit the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter’s website.

Running for veterans

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth will hold its Race for Veterans 5K on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon on the cross country course at the university, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 but was postponed due to severe weather concerns that weekend. The funds raised will benefit the university’s Veterans’ Services Program Fund, which supports services provided to veteran and military-affiliated students such as military to civilian transition assistance, mentorship initiatives, tutoring, and the establishment and operation of a campus veteran center. Tickets cost $40 for the general public, $25 for UMass Dartmouth alumni, veterans and active-duty military, $15 for children younger than 18, and $5 for current university students. For more information, visit the university’s website.

Having a ‘ball’

Sojourner House will host its 13th annual Masquerade Ball on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7-11 p.m. at the Graduate Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. The event will include an astrological-inspired cocktail hour, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and live performances. Sojourner House will sponsor a celestial-themed dessert contest and challenge the city’s best bakeries. Tickets cost $125 and proceeds will go toward the organization, which supports those who have experienced domestic abuse. For more information, visit the Sojourner House’s website.