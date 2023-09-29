Pickell, Hazen White among 10 honorees for PBN’s 2023 Manufacturing Awards

PROVIDENCE – Craig Pickell, CEO of Lincoln-based abrasive products manufacturer Bullard Abrasives Inc., has been named the 2023 Strategic Leadership Award winner for Providence Business News’ annual Manufacturing Awards.

Pickell, who has been among Bullard Abrasives’ top executives since 2001, also serves as chairman of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association’s board of directors. In that role, he provides guidance on various matters, such as legislative matters at both the state and federal level, and manufacturing operations matters.

Pickell also earlier this year was named the 2023 Rhode Island Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island district.

John Hazen White Jr., owner and executive chairman of Cranston-based Taco Inc., has been named the 2023 Manufacturing Champion. Hazen White, a third-generation owner of the heating and cooling systems manufacturer, has helped Taco grow its revenue from $20 million to $50 million over the last four years.

Hazen White is also prominent in his philanthropic work, particularly with the White Family Foundation. The organization provides strategic support for arts, education and health care nonprofits.

Pickell and Hazen White are among 10 honorees chosen for the 2023 awards program, which recognizes their efforts in the manufacturing sector. This year’s event will be held Nov. 8 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

The other companies and individual being honored this year are:

Groov-Pin Corp. , for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Inc. , for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer Amgen Rhode Island , for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer Community College of Rhode Island , for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity

, for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity Igus Inc. , for Excellence in Green Manufacturing

, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing AstroNova Inc. , for Excellence in Lean Management

, for Excellence in Lean Management Atlantic Paper & Supply , for Manufacturing Supplier

, for Manufacturing Supplier Plants to Food LLC, for Emerging Manufacturer

Polaris MEP is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2023 Manufacturing Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island, Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP and Gallo | Thomas Insurance are the partner sponsors.

